Study finds bald men more likely to develop severe cases of COVID-19

(WJW) — A new study has found that bald men are 2.5 times more likely to develop severe coronavirus infections.

According to researchers at the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology, scientists have found a connection between the gene that leads to male hair loss and severe COVID-19 infections.

Scientists report that men who are genetically sensitive to the androgen hormone have a “significantly greater chance of developing a severe COVID infection” and being hospitalized.

The study examined 65 men in COVID intensive care units and unveiled that 79 percent of them had androgenetic alopecia, a common form of hair loss.

“This research demonstrates the scientific value of dermatology by offering key insights into the role of genetics and its link to COVID disease,” Prof. Lidia Rudnicka, EADV Board Member and Professor at the Medical University of Warsaw, said in a press release.

Researchers say they hope that by regulating how the enzyme associated with hair loss expresses itself in coronavirus patients that they can find an effective treatment for infections.