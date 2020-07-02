1  of  3
Students and faculty required to wear masks, sign waiver to return to The Ohio State University in the fall

Coronavirus

by: Talia Naquin

Posted: / Updated:

Editor’s Note: The video above is about businesses in New York requiring people to sign coronavirus liability waivers.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State University has released its plans for fall.

The school moved to online learning in March due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Following virtual-only summer classes, the school is preparing for in-person classes in August.

Here are some of the requirements:

  • Face masks are required indoors
  • Faculty and students are asked to report temperature and a daily health assessment each day
  • Ohio State students, faculty and staff will be required to complete a “commitment pledge”

The pledge has yet to be written. The school says it is being finalized by a committee.

More details from The Ohio State on their plans here

The university had asked football players to sign a waiver that includes an acknowledgment of risk that they could become infected with COVID-19.

It is said the waivers protect the school from potential lawsuits.

President Donald Trump recently required people to sign waivers to attend his rally in Tulsa.

While mass gatherings are still not allowed in Ohio, The Atlantic reports the NFL is considering having fans sign waivers to attend games.

