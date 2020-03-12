Student at Perry High School in Stark County on self-quarantine

MASSILLON, Ohio (WJW)– A student at Perry High School in Stark County is in self-quarantine after having contact with a person who tested positive for coronavirus, the school district said on Wednesday.

There are four confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ohio. Three of them are in Cuyahoga County and the fourth is currently hospitalized at Mercy Medical Center in Canton, the Ohio Department of Health said.

The Perry Local School District said it learned of the exposure after school on Wednesday.

According to the Stark County Health Department, there is no reason for the school to close or other individuals to be quarantined at this time, the district said. Perry Local Schools will be in session on Thursday.

“In addition to the heightened daily cleaning regimens in classroom and common areas districtwide that we have already begun, our staff is again sanitizing and disinfecting the classrooms and common areas with exceptional attention and care this evening. If the recommendations from public health officials change in any way, we will take immediate and appropriate steps for the safety of our students, staff members and families,” the district said.