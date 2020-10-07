Student at North Ridgeville High School tests positive for coronavirus

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — The North Ridgeville City Schools superintendent confirmed to FOX 8 one of its students tested positive for coronavirus.

In a statement from the district, Superintendent Roxann Ramsey-Caserio said the district communicated yesterday that a student at North Ridgeville High School tested positive. The communication is in compliance with the Sept. 8 order from the Ohio Director of Health that all K-12 schools report positive cases of COVID-19 to parents and guardians. (More on that in the video, above.)

The district is working with Lorain County Public Health; anyone who is identified as a close contact will be notified.

“We continue to be confident in our current hybrid learning environment, requiring all students and staff to wear masks and to maintain at least six feet of physical distance while at school and on the bus.

We need, however, to remain vigilant and ask that all students and staff continue to practice physical distancing and good hand hygiene and to stay home if they are sick. In addition, the district will continue to implement daily cleaning and sanitation protocols.

Finally, we are committed to balancing communication with our school community while at the same time protecting the privacy of the student who tested positive. We wish the student well and hope for a speedy recovery,” the statement said.

