Strongsville’s Giant Eagle Market District honoring its Class of 2020 employees

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — Giant Eagle Market District in Strongsville is honoring its Class of 2020 high school and college employees with a special display.

Amid the coronavirus shutdown (when graduations ceremonies are looking much different, as seen in the video above), 20 store employees are graduating from various schools this spring and grocery store employers wanted to recognize their efforts.

“The seniors employed at Market District have been busy helping the community get groceries and other necessities every day,” grocery store management wrote in a statement.

Hung up at the front of the store, right where customers check out, are a set of posters showing off the seniors’ accomplishments and future plans. A large sign with the words “Strongsville Proud” ties the display together.

Read through some of the student posters below:

All photos courtesy Strongsville Market District




















