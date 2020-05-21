Local healthcare worker receives hate mail for sign calling caregivers heroes

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WJW) – A local healthcare worker, who just recovered from COVID-19, says she is hurt and saddened after receiving a hate letter at her home.

The anonymous letter was mailed to her Strongsville home this week. The letter was addressed to “nurses.”

The healthcare worker, who reported the letter to police, asked we not name her. She said the letter was not threatening but it was hurtful.

“It is one thing to receive recognition for a difficult, challenging, and now dangerous job,” the letter states. “It is something else to blow your horn claiming ‘We Are Heroes’. That is pathetic based on your sign, you are a disgrace to the real heroes of nursing, the unsung ones.”

****FOX 8 is saluting employees on the frontlines****

The sign in the healthcare worker’s yard was from the Cleveland Clinic. One side says, “Thank you, Cleveland Clinic Caregivers,” and the other side states, “You Are Our Heroes!”

She says she is not going to take the sign down.

“I wanted to get the information out about the letter in case someone else gets one,” the woman told Fox 8. “The sign in my yard is just to be supportive for everything healthcare workers did for me when I was sick with COVID-19. It is also to show support for them as they are going into work every single day and risking coming down with this COVID.”