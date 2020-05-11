1  of  3
Breaking News
Coronavirus headlines: May 11, 2020 Reopening dates announced for Ohio restaurants, hair salons and barbershops Click here for a list of summer cancellations and closures
Watch Now
FOX 8 News at 4,5,6 and 7

Strongsville City Club postpones 34th Annual Rib Burnoff amid coronavirus

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WJW)– The Strongsville City Club postponed the 34th Annual Rib Burnoff amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The event was scheduled for June 18 to June 20.

“Never in our wildest dreams did we think that the overwhelming support and crowds at the Rib Burnoff would be a critical factor in having to postpone the event, but these are the times we find ourselves in today,” the Strongsville City Club posted on its Facebook page on Friday.

The organization said it’s working on alternatives if the pandemic situation improves. No new date was released.

Last week, the city of Strongsville canceled several spring and summer events, including the Memorial Day parade, Fourth of July fireworks, Touch a Truck and Safety Town.

W3Schools

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral