Strongsville cancels spring, summer city events, including Fourth of July fireworks

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — Add Strongsville to the list of Northeast Ohio cities canceling and/or rescheduling its upcoming outdoor events (see the video above), at least through summer.

The city announced a partial list on its Facebook page recently, explaining that more events would probably be canceled soon due to the coronavirus pandemic.

For continuing coverage about the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest on Ohio, head here.

So far, the list of events includes the following:

Memorial Day parade and ceremony

Fourth of July fireworks

Shred Day (which was set for June 13 and can hopefully be rescheduled)

Touch a Truck (June 12)

Historical Society yard sale (June 25-26)

The city also said that the Ehrnfelt Recreation and Senior Center is closed and will remain that way for the foreseeable future.

