Stow restaurant going back to carry-out only to help prevent spread of COVID-19

STOW, Ohio (WJW) — Bellacino’s Pizza and Grinders in Stow is voluntarily closing its doors and returning back to carry-out only.

“We followed all the rules, we wore masks, took temperatures, constantly sanitizing. It just shows you can do all those things and it can still hit really close to home,” said owner Dave Segen.

Wednesday, Segen announced he’s temporary closing for at least two weeks.

“Over the last day or two, we had a couple employees who fell into the groups that came in contact with folks who were positive for COVID-19,” said Segen.

Segen says he’s also had a number of young employees traveling to areas that are considered high risk on vacation.

“So, if we require them to self-isolate for two weeks, we won’t have enough employees to staff the restaurant,” said Segen.

The restaurant closed back in March. The patio and dining room reopened June 1.

Segen says the decision to close was a tough one, but necessary.

“It will limit the amount of people in the restaurant and we can space people out. It will also let us stagger shifts so people aren’t crossing over like they would be if we were staffing for a Friday night dinner rush,” said Segen.

Segen says they will continue their daily symptom and temperature checks.

Meantime, he’s hoping the community will still show up at the pick-up window.

“This is not a business decision. This is a health and safety decision because I care about our employees. They are family to us,”said Segen.

After the two weeks are up, Segen says he will look at the current numbers and with guidance from the Summit County Health Department, about when to reopen again.