Stow-Munroe Falls school board approves plan for return to in-person learning

STOW, Ohio (WJW)- The Stow-Munroe Falls City School District board approved a plan that would bring students in grades K-6 back for in-person learning five days a week, starting Nov. 30. Students in grades 7-12 would return in in early January.

The decision comes as COVID-19 cases in Summit County are spiking, with the county in the red level on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System, which measures spread and exposure of the virus. It also comes despite the anxieties of many teachers and professionals in the district who were were surveyed, along with parents.

The district has been operating with a hybrid, or an optional virtual plan, since the start of the school year. School board president Jason Whitacre said the results have been challenging socially and academically.

“When they sent our a survey to our families, the results were such that the youngest kids, the families of the youngest kids are really struggling with the current model,” said Whitacre, who has five boys of his own ranging from third grade to a high school senior

“When the kids are home for three days you feel, as a parent, this isn’t a board member speaking this is a parent, you know you are struggling with your job. You are working three times as hard to get a third of the work done. The kids are at home they need your help. We have a third grader at home,” he said.

Whitacre said the kids are being exposed to more domestic and family struggles at home, and their grades are also suffering.

“We saw the scores that our children have gotten and basically, across the board their math scores are regressing,” Whitacre said.

At their Nov. 6 meeting members of the Stow-Munroe Falls board of education were shown a survey of parents in which the largest percentage believed their kids were better off in the classroom. But bringing them back as the COVID-19 numbers are rising is a concern.

“Our protocols have obviously worked, and our students and staff have been kept safe, but if the numbers are worse why are we looking at changing it? It doesn’t make sense,” said board member Nancy Brown during the meeting.

“Nobody wants somebody to get sick, but there’s going to have to be a point in time where we have to go back to school. We cant live in fear and we can’t, we just cant,” Lisa Johnson-Bowers said.

While the cases of COVID-19 are rising in Summit County, health commissioner Donna Skoda told FOX 8 that schools and classrooms are not the problem.

“What we are seeing behind some of these spikes have not necessarily been from the school learning environment, but everything associated with the schools, the extracurricular activities, the social activities, people bringing individuals into their homes, having large group get togethers,” Skoda told FOX 8 News on Friday.

Rather than focusing on the state map, the Stow-Munroe Falls school board chose instead to look more closely at the two zip codes within its district.

“Munroe Falls zip code, which is 44262, hasn’t had a single COVID case under the age of 30 since this thing started,” Whitacre said.

In addition to that, the schools invested in ionizing cleaners, and the buildings are constantly being cleaned and sanitized.

The board was also presented a separate survey that revealed nearly 60 percent of the districts teachers and professionals, well over 500 of them who responded, claimed to be either uncomfortable or very uncomfortable with the plan to bring children back on Nov. 30.

“There are a lot of things that we have to do as professionals that maybe leave us with a lesser degree of security than we were otherwise, but we do them anyways because we care about our jobs, we care about our students and so I think that you would say,” said Whitacre.

FOX 8 reached out to superintendent Tom Bratten, who has some flexibility over the actual start date for the plan. He did not respond to our requests for a conversation.

The plan also gives parents the option of allowing their children to remain virtual.

“There’s no right answer. I don’t think anyone feels great about any of the decision making that you have to do you, just try to get as much data as you can and try to do the best that you can with it,” Whitacre said.

