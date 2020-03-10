Stocks give up an early surge following worst day since 2008

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks gave up an early surge on Wall Street and briefly dipped into the red a day after the market’s biggest drop since 2008.

The Dow had been up 945 points in the early going but that gain was gone by late morning, and indexes were mixed at noon.

Markets bumped up briefly after Vice President Mike Pence said the nation’s big health insurers would cover co-pays for coronavirus testing.

Investors are likely to see more big swings until the number of infections from the new coronavirus decelerate, and they also want a big, coordinated response from governments and central banks.