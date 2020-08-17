Stipe Miocic returns home to Northeast Ohio after victorious UFC weekend

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The UFC heavyweight champ Stipe Miocic is back in the ‘Land.

“I feel good, a little beat up. We went 25 minutes. Twenty-five minutes of me not trying to get beat up too bad. I’m just happy. We got the victory. We’re home in one piece,” said Miocic, who defeated Daniel Cormier Saturday night in a unanimous decision, winning the rubber match fight between the two.

He also set a new record for most title defenses in UFC heavyweight history.

“Thank you to the fans. For all the support, I appreciate everything. Everyone is reaching out,” said Miocic.

It was a record-breaking night in Las Vegas. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the fight took place without any fans in attendance.

“It was kind of weird at first. Then it was fight or flight, honestly,” he said. “But then I didn’t mind it because I could hear my coaches a little more clear.”

And less than 24 hours later, Miocic returned home to Northeast Ohio to celebrate with his wife and daughter.

However, he doesn’t have much time to rest.

Miocic goes back to work as a firefighter with the Valley View Fire Department on Wednesday. That also happens to be his birthday.

“I wouldn’t change it for the world,” he said. “I love what I do. I love going to the station. Those guys are my brothers. They don’t care about me being champ or not.”

