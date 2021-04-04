Stimulus checks: Lawmakers push for more relief while some Americans still wait for $1,400 payment

WASHINGTON (WJW) — Some lawmakers are urging President Biden to issue additional stimulus money to Americans while some citizens are still waiting for their $1,400 payments.

The Internal Revenue Service started processing the third round of payments in March. The IRS announced Thursday that more than 130 million stimulus payments had been issued to Americans.

If you have not received your check yet, you can utilize the Get My Payment tool on the IRS website to see the status of your stimulus payment. If you want to closely track your USPS mail delivery, you can use Informed Deliver which allows you to digitally preview and manage USPS deliveries.

Since the 3rd round of Economic Impact Payments includes more mailed payments, #IRS urges people to carefully watch their mail in the coming weeks. If you’re still waiting for your payment, see https://t.co/6aL9Y7oNMx #COVIDreliefIRS pic.twitter.com/C4cSN2uOvI — IRSnews (@IRSnews) April 4, 2021

The third round of payments provides qualifying Americans with $1,400. It also offers “plus-up” or “supplemental” payments to citizens who previously received partial stimulus payments.

The IRS says the supplemental payments will be issued on a weekly basis as the organization continues to process tax returns from 2020 and 2019. Individuals can also check the Get My Payment tool for updates on the status of supplemental payments.

Meanwhile, some legislators are advocating for more aid. A group of 10 Democratic senators released a letter earlier this month that asks Biden to include additional stimulus money in the next spending bill.

With over 18 million people still receiving unemployment, some economists say additional stimulus payments might be needed this year to boost the economy.

A fourth stimulus check could lift over 7 million people out of poverty, according to new analysis from the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center. The number of people impacted by a potential fourth stimulus payment would also depend on the timing of an additional payment being approved.

While it remains unknown if there will be additional stimulus payments, the increased Child Tax Credit that was signed into law last month will provide monthly payments to people who qualify. According to an IRS fact sheet, individuals eligible for a 2021 child tax credit will receive advanced payments of the credit through periodic payments from July 1 to December 31, 2021.

Additional information on Economic Impact Payments is available on the IRS website.