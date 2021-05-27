Stimulus benefits: How homeowners can get mortgage relief amid the pandemic

WASHINGTON (WJW) — The recently-passed $1.9 trillion stimulus package offers help to homeowners who are behind on their mortgage.

According to Forbes, the package offers approximately $10 billion of coronavirus mortgage relief through the Homeowners Assistance Fund.

The Homeowners Assistance Fund can reportedly help Americans pay their mortgage, taxes, insurance, utilities and common charges such as monthly homeowners association dues.

Forbes says the U.S. Treasury Department is providing money to state housing agencies so they can distribute “direct financial assistance.”

The amount of aid varies by state and is determined by the number of late mortgage payments, foreclosures and unemployment statistics, the news outlet reports. Americans are encouraged to contact their state’s housing agency for more information.

According to the Treasury Department, each state will receive a minimum of $50 million. Funds have also been allocated for the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and U.S. territories.

Homeowners Assistance Funds must be used by September 30, 2025, Money Wise reports.

In order to qualify for the mortgage relief, Americans must meet the following requirements:

Own your home

Have a mortgage payment

Have a 2021 mortgage balance of less than $548,250

Be struggling to pay off your mortgage

Additionally, 60% of the aid must be provided to homeowners whose income is less than the national median income or the respective local median income, whichever is higher.

Meanwhile, Biden has extended the federal ban on foreclosures through June.