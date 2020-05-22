Still not enough tests for highest priority COVID-19 cases in Cuyahoga County

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – More than 36,000 people have been tested for coronavirus in Cuyahoga County in just the last two weeks.

Earlier this month, County Executive Armond Budish announced millions in funding for the tests.

Of all the people who have been tested, 7.1% have tested positive for COVID-19.

Of Cuyahoga County’s 2,517 coronavirus cases, nearly 500 still have not been able to get a test who are exhibiting symptoms and have confirmed direct exposure to someone who is infected.

“We still see that we have lots of cases with prioritized testing, meaning that not everyone who needs a test can get it,” CCBH Director Heidi Gullett said Friday.

There are guidelines from the State of Ohio on who can be tested.

Here is how that is outlined:

Priority One

People with symptoms who are hospitalized or healthcare workers

Priority Two

People who have symptoms who are over 65, nursing home residents, living with underlying conditions, first responders

Nursing home staff who have had direct exposure, whether they have symptoms

Priority Three

People with or without symptoms who are recommended for a test by their healthcare provider while undergoing medical procedures

