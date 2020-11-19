Statewide curfew aimed at slowing spread of coronavirus goes into effect tonight across Ohio

Editor’s Note: The video above is from Gov. DeWine’s press conference Wednesday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – A statewide curfew aimed to slow the spread of COVID-19 goes into effect Thursday night in Ohio.

The 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew is scheduled to run for 21 days.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says he hopes to see some improvement in the state’s COVID-19 numbers by then.

The state is right now averaging 5,000 to 7,000 new coronavirus cases per day.

Under the new curfew, retail must close at 10 p.m.

Restaurants can stay open for delivery and takeout.

Pharmacies and grocery stores can remain open.

