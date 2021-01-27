State revokes liquor permit for Barley House downtown, owner plans to fight decision

*Watch our previous report on the Barley House above.*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Ohio Liquor Control Commission announced on Wednesday that it plans to revoke the liquor permit for Barley House downtown.

According to officials, the bar has been issued multiple citations for COVID-19 related violations with the most recent happening in November of 2020.

“On or about Saturday, November 14, 2020, you, your agent(s), and/or your employee(s) knowingly and/or willfully allowed and/or engaged in improper conduct, to wit: DISORDERLY

ACTIVITIES, in and upon the permit premises in violation of Ohio Admin. Code 4301:1-1-52 (B)(1) (“allowing persons to engage in disorderly activities”).”

Based on the evidence presented at last week’s hearing, the commission found the permit holder in violation and revoked the permit effective March 24, 2021.

Courtesy of Ohio Liquor Control Commission

Owner Bobby George told the I-TEAM Wednesday night that he plans to fight the decision.

“I’m sure we’ll appeal it. Try to reach some kind of settlement with the state. Leave it up to the state to hurt businesses at a time like this,” said George.

More on liquor commission moving to revoke the Barley House permit due to COVID-19 health order citations: owner says it will be appealed—will try to work out a settlement with the state — Ed Gallek (@edgallekfox8) January 27, 2021