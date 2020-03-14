State officials take health precautions ahead of Ohio Presidential Primary

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose is visiting the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections (BOE) Saturday morning to discuss the safety and health precautions that are being taken at the polls ahead of Tuesday’s Presidential Primary.

LaRose says that he has taken aggressive actions to ensure a safe, secure, accurate and healthy election as concerns surround the coronavirus (COVID-19) increase.

Meanwhile, the Cuyahoga County BOE is also scrambling to find hundreds more poll workers before Tuesday’s elections.

This week, the BOE was forced to change 39 polling locations due to coronavirus concerns. Some locations combined, while others relocated entirely.

Residents who were impacted will get a notice in the mail.

Training classes are scheduled this weekend for those interested in helping.

Watch our previous report in the video below:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video