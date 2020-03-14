1  of  3
Breaking News
LIVE: Election officials discuss health, safety precautions ahead of primary Trump declares national emergency; State, federal authorities work to combat coronavirus List: Northeast Ohio coronavirus cancellations and closures

State officials take health precautions ahead of Ohio Presidential Primary

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLEVELAND (WJW) —  Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose is visiting the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections (BOE) Saturday morning to discuss the safety and health precautions that are being taken at the polls ahead of Tuesday’s Presidential Primary.

LaRose says that he has taken aggressive actions to ensure a safe, secure, accurate and healthy election as concerns surround the coronavirus (COVID-19) increase.

Meanwhile, the Cuyahoga County BOE is also scrambling to find hundreds more poll workers before Tuesday’s elections.

This week, the BOE was forced to change 39 polling locations due to coronavirus concerns. Some locations combined, while others relocated entirely.

Residents who were impacted will get a notice in the mail.

Training classes are scheduled this weekend for those interested in helping.

Watch our previous report in the video below:

Data pix.

W3Schools

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Download the FOX 8 App

Fox 8 App Logo

Trending Topics

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral