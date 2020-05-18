State of Ohio releases guidelines for golf, tennis, baseball, and softball

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio Department of Health has released guidelines on three sports.

GOLF

The mandatory guidelines for golf facilities are pretty standard.

It asks golfers to wear masks while in buildings or in close proximity to other golfers. It also asks players not to loiter in groups.

For the facilities, the guidelines address increased sanitizing and making it so players don’t have to touch the flagstick to retrieve the ball.

It also asks players not to touch other people’s clubs.

Read the full list of guidelines here.

TENNIS

The guidelines for tennis facilities outline updated social distancing and cleaning practices.

For players, it asks that they use their own ball and not to touch it when they are picking it up.

It says to use the racquet or feet.

Read the full list of guidelines here.

BASEBALL/SOFTBALL

Local health departments will need to be alerted before an event is scheduled.

Players and spectators are asked to maintain social distancing.

Water coolers and shared drinking stations are not allowed.

Coaches are asked to wear masks the whole time, while players are asked to wear them while not actively participating in the field of play.

For players, no spitting, no handshakes or high fives.

It also asks for players not to share any equipment.

Read the full list of guidelines here.

*See the guidelines for gyms in the video, above*

Read more from the state on sector-specific guidelines here