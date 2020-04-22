State lawmakers face pressure from some to reopen restaurants, but is it safe?

CLEVELAND (WJW) – State lawmakers are facing growing pressure from certain business owners to loosen restrictions and allow for some businesses to fully reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Westlake businessman and restaurateur Tony George called for the full reopening of restaurants on May 1, next Friday, while addressing about two dozen Ohio legislators during a House 2020 Recovery Task Force hearing Tuesday.

“A phased-in economic approach will not work. It just won’t work,” George told the lawmakers, saying some businesses are on the brink of closing.

George said he has furloughed about 90 percent of the 1,600 workers at his businesses, which includes the Harry Buffalo restaurant chain.

He presented the lawmakers with ideas to safely reopen restaurants, including increased sanitization and temperature screenings for customers and workers, who will wear masks.

George also asked lawmakers to implement a sales tax holiday through the end of the year and no-interest loans for the hospitality industry.

“A partial reopening’s not going to work because if you ask people to come back knowing that it’s a partial reopening, they’re going to say, ‘why would I come back when I’m collecting unemployment and I’m making more on unemployment than I would coming back? If you’re half open, I’m going to make half the tips,’” George said.

State health leaders have cautioned that a phased reopening is the safest path forward, allowing the least-risky businesses to open first while monitoring data on the spread of the virus.

“What we did getting into this was flip the light switch, but to get out of this, we have to slowly move a dimmer switch, watch a bunch of data and reaction to make sure not too many fires start happening,” Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton said during a state briefing Tuesday.

Some business owners agree a phased reopening is prudent, including Sam McNulty, owner of Market Garden Brewery and several other Cleveland restaurants including McNulty’s Bier Market, Bar Cento and Nano Brew Cleveland.

McNulty said he supports steps taken by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and state health officials despite how painful it has been to close his restaurants and furlough workers.

“It’s been catastrophic,” McNulty said. “The industry, as a whole across the country, is suffering.”

While Market Garden Brewery has remained open for beer production, retail sales and curbside pickup, McNulty’s restaurants are closed, leaving about 170 workers on furlough.

McNulty said he supports a gradual reopening of restaurants that would allow for a percentage of maximum occupancy when testing becomes widely available and health experts say it’s safe to do so.

He said that would allow restaurants to create more space for social distancing through the removal of stools, tables and chairs, based on size.

“We can’t make that decision based on greed,” McNulty said. “We have to make it based on science and rational, logical decision making.”

DeWine said Wednesday that he is weighing the economic price and health price of the shutdown and consulting with business leaders about how to restart the economy.