State launches Ohio To Work initiative to help unemployed find jobs

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– The state of Ohio launched a new initiative to help those out of work find new career opportunities on Monday.

The Ohio To Work program brings together employers, nonprofits, educators and training providers to help people reskill and restart their careers, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said during a news conference on Tuesday.

“We know it can be a challenge to find a job right now, but we also know employers are hiring in industries like health care, technology and advanced manufacturing,” DeWine said during his coronavirus news conference.

JobsOhio President JP Nauseef said the first Ohio To Work initiative will be in Cuyahoga County, which has an unemployment rate of 12.9 percent, the highest in the state. Of the unemployed in the county, 40 percent are African-American, compared to the 20 percent statewide.

“We believe for Ohio’s recovery to be sustainable, it must be inclusive of all Ohioans. We’ve created partnerships with the Urban League, with Goodwill to ensure representation, communication and equal access with underrepresented populations,” Nauseef said.

There are more than 30 employers signed on to help the efforts. Services include personalized support, funding for training for high-demand jobs, virtual career fairs, help writing resumes and cover letters.

Ohio To Work was created in direct response to unemployment levels caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

