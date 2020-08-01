*Learn more about the new executive order limiting alcohol sales above.*
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the latest coronavirus numbers for the state Saturday afternoon.
There have been 92,087 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Ohio, resulting in 3,515 deaths, since the pandemic began. 10,857 people have been hospitalized.
The Ohio Department of Health said 67,319 are presumed recovered from the virus.
In the last 24 hours, 928 cases, 26 deaths and 67 hospitalizations were reported to the state health department.
Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:
- Franklin: 16,952
- Cuyahoga: 12,518
- Hamilton: 9,048
- Lucas: 4,762
- Montgomery: 3,970
Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:
- Franklin: 513
- Cuyahoga: 475
- Lucas: 316
- Mahoning: 253
- Hamilton: 246
Meanwhile, Governor Mike DeWine’s statewide mask mandate remains in effect.
Face coverings must be worn in public spaces and while outdoors when six feet of social distancing isn’t possible.
DeWine also signed an executive order Friday that limits the sale of alcohol at bars and restaurants. They can no longer serve alcohol after 10 p.m.
GET THE LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX8.COM:
- State health department reports 26 deaths, 928 new coronavirus cases in Ohio
- Cleveland-area bars and restaurants cited for serving alcohol past 10 p.m., other health orders
- Tenant decapitated landlord with sword over rent dispute, police say
- Video shows fight breaking out after woman throws coffee at man not wearing mask
- Second stimulus checks: Where things stand on $1,200 payments as August begins