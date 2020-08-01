State health department reports 26 deaths, 928 new coronavirus cases in Ohio

*Learn more about the new executive order limiting alcohol sales above.*

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the latest coronavirus numbers for the state Saturday afternoon.

There have been 92,087 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Ohio, resulting in 3,515 deaths, since the pandemic began. 10,857 people have been hospitalized.

The Ohio Department of Health said 67,319 are presumed recovered from the virus.

In the last 24 hours, 928 cases, 26 deaths and 67 hospitalizations were reported to the state health department.

Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Franklin: 16,952

Cuyahoga: 12,518

Hamilton: 9,048

Lucas: 4,762

Montgomery: 3,970

Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:

Franklin: 513

Cuyahoga: 475

Lucas: 316

Mahoning: 253

Hamilton: 246

Meanwhile, Governor Mike DeWine’s statewide mask mandate remains in effect.

When you head out this weekend, don't forget to put your #MasksOn.



Here is a fact sheet on Ohio's statewide mask mandate to help you understand the requirements and exemptions: https://t.co/kvpXQfZZYW#MasksOnOhio #InThisTogetherOhio pic.twitter.com/LRkT3AP7tR — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) July 31, 2020

Face coverings must be worn in public spaces and while outdoors when six feet of social distancing isn’t possible.

DeWine also signed an executive order Friday that limits the sale of alcohol at bars and restaurants. They can no longer serve alcohol after 10 p.m.

