LIVE: DeWine updates Ohioans on coronavirus pandemic

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Governor Mike DeWine is holding a news briefing Thursday afternoon to update Ohioans on the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Ohio Department of Health says, as of Thursday, there have been 105,426 total confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in the state, resulting in the deaths of 3,755 residents, since the pandemic began. It’s presumed that 82,310 have recovered.

The total number of hospitalizations due to the virus is now 11,901 people. The median age of those Ohioans getting coronavirus is still 42 years old.

In the last 24 hours, 1,178 cases, 21 deaths, 122 hospitalizations and 22 intensive care unit admissions were reported to the state health department.

Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Franklin: 19,124

Cuyahoga: 13,999

Hamilton: 9,917

Lucas: 5,544

Montgomery: 4,544

Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:

Franklin: 533

Cuyahoga: 519

Lucas: 324

Hamilton: 260

Mahoning: 258

During his afternoon press conference, DeWine is expected to address the upcomign fall sports season.

Several school districts and collegiate athletic conferences have already made the decision to postpone fall athletics in wake of the pandemic.

However some organizations, including the Ohio High School Athletic Conference, are waiting for additional guidance from the governor to make decisions about certain contact sports, such as football.

