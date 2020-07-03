State health department reports 1,091 new coronavirus cases in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the latest coronavirus numbers for the state late Thursday afternoon.

There were 55,257 total probable and confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state. The number of deaths has not increased and remains steady at 2,903.

In the last 24 hours, 1,091 cases were reported to the health department, 46 people were hospitalized and 9 were admitted to intensive care.

During his news conference on Thursday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said COVID-19 is spreading at large family gatherings, funerals, protests, bars and restaurants.

The governor said it’s spreading because people are not staying home when they have symptoms, not social distancing and not wearing masks. He said the increase in cases is in people in their 20s and 30s, which is a national trend.

The governor also unveiled his plans for reopening K-12 schools in the fall on Thursday. (Watch the video above for more on the reopening of Ohio’s schools.)

DeWine said he believes there is a consensus among teachers, school administrators and parents that kids need to be back in school buildings. He said there will be a balance of local control and state interest.

The guidelines are as follows.

Vigilantly assess symptoms. Anyone with a temperature of 100 or higher, or with symptoms of COVID-19 must be sent home. Wash and sanitize hands to prevent spread. Schools must provide hand sanitizer in high-traffic areas. Thoroughly clean the school environment. Practice social distancing. Schools should strive to maintain 6 feet of distance between students, staff and volunteers in classrooms, hallways and on buses. Face covering policy. Every school should come up with a face covering policy. Staff will be required to wear face coverings, unless it is unsafe or it interferes with the learning process. It is the state’s strong recommendation that children third grade and up should wear masks.

More information will be available later on the state’s website.

