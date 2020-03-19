State Department advises Americans not to travel abroad, return home if overseas

Chicago, UNITED STATES: A passenger waits in line with his passport 23 January, 2007 before his Mexicana Air flight out of Chicago O’Hare International airport in Chicago, Illinois. As of 23 January, all Americans, Mexicans, Canadians and Bermudians traveling by air to the United States must for the first time carry a passport, said the Department of Homeland Security. The new measure is part of the department’s Western Hemisphere Travel Initiative, following the recommendations of the National Commission on Terrorist Attacks on the United States, better known as the 9/11 Commission. It is aimed at making it more difficult for terrorists to enter the country with fake documents. AFP PHOTO/JEFF HAYNES (Photo credit should read JEFF HAYNES/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (WJW) — The United States Department of State is advising that all citizens avoid international travel due to the global impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The department announced Thursday that it was issuing a Global Level 4 Health Advisory telling Americans “do not travel.”

American citizens who are currently in foreign countries where commercial departure options remain available should arrange for immediate return to the US.

US citizens who live abroad should avoid all international travel.

The US Department of State reiterates that many countries are implementing travel restrictions, mandatory quarantines, closing borders, and prohibiting non-citizens from entry with little advance notice due to the spread of COVID-19.

Airlines have canceled many international flights and several cruise operators have suspended operations or canceled trips.

Those who choose to travel internationally may have their plans be severely disrupted and may be forced to remain outside of the US for an indefinite timeframe.