State agents issue COVID-19 related citations to two Put-in-Bay establishments

*Watch our previous report on test results from a recent COVID-19 outbreak on the island.*

PUT-IN-BAY, Ohio (WJW) — Agents from the Ohio Investigative Unit cited two Put-in-Bay businesses over the weekend for coronavirus related complaints.

According to a press release, Mist Bar received an administrative citation for improper conduct – disorderly activity. Agents observed multiple people congregating with no social distancing measures in place at the bar, swim up bar and in the pool.

T&J’s Smokehouse was also given an administrative citation for improper conduct – disorderly activity. Agents said people were standing in large groups with many not wearing masks.

The outside patio was packed and there were people shoulder to shoulder on the dance floor. The security staff also were reportedly wearing their masks around their necks while checking identification for people waiting to enter.

Both cases will go before the Ohio Liquor Control Commission for potential penalties, including fines and the suspension or revocation of liquor permits.

Although many bars and restaurants statewide were found in compliance with health orders, a number of warnings were issued throughout the weekend.

“We continue to work with our law enforcement partners and local health departments following up on complaints to ensure liquor-permitted establishments maintain compliance, so all patrons can enjoy a healthy experience,” said OIU Agent-in-Charge Michelle Thourot. “We educate liquor-permit holders about the order and share information about the best practices agents have observed at compliant establishments to help those who are finding it more difficult. However, when egregious violations are observed, enforcement action is taken. We all need to work together by following the precautions put in place to make these establishments safe and compliant with the directives.”

Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below: