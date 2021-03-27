State agents cite three Northeast Ohio spots for violating COVID-19 orders

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Ohio Investigative Unit cited three establishments in Northeast Ohio over Friday for violating the state’s health orders aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19.

The cases will go before the Ohio Liquor Control Commission for possible penalties, which can include fines and suspension of liquor permits.

Mulligan’s Restaurant and Pub, Canton , received a citation for improper conduct – disorderly activity. At approximately 7:15 p.m., agents visited the establishment and observed multiple employees not wearing facial coverings. The location had been warned on a previous visit and received notification from the Stark County Health Department in reference to the requirement under health orders for staff to wear facial coverings.

, received a citation for improper conduct – disorderly activity. Upon entering the establishment around 11 p.m., agents observed approximately 125 patrons and egregious violations of health orders. Patrons were closely congregated throughout the premises with many occupying consecutive seats at the bar and additional patrons standing behind them to order. Patrons were permitted to stand and congregate throughout the premises in multiple groups with no social distance measures or physical barriers in place. Many of the patrons and staff were not wearing facial coverings.

Europa, Pepper Pike, received a citation for improper conduct – disorderly activity. Agents visited the establishment at approximately 1 a.m. and observed upwards of 150 patrons closely congregated throughout the premises. Patrons were occupying consecutive seats at the bar with others standing behind them to order. Additional patrons in separate groups were seated with no social distancing measures or physical barriers in place, as others danced and stood while consuming alcoholic beverages. Several patrons and staff were not wearing facial coverings.