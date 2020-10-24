State agents cite Akron bar for violating COVID-19 health orders, permit holder charged with obstruction

*Watch Gov. DeWine discuss importance of masks in video above.*

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Agents from the Ohio Investigative Unit cited multiple bars overnight for violating COVID-19 health orders.

According to a press release, Karma Cafe in Akron was a part of that list.

The owner received a citation for after hours consumption – Rule 80 and hindering. Agents visited the location at 1 a.m. and found the establishment to be open and allowing patrons to consume alcoholic beverages.

The permit holder fled the premises after recognizing agents. Bar staff refused to allow agents to enter. The permit holder was eventually located and was criminally charged with obstruction.

Karma Café was cited on September 12 for the same violations. They are scheduled to appear in front of the Liquor Control Commission in November.

“We continue to work with our law enforcement partners and local health departments following up on complaints to ensure liquor-permitted establishments maintain compliance, so everyone can enjoy a healthy experience,” said OIU Enforcement Commander Eric Wolf. “When egregious violations are observed, enforcement action is taken. We all need to continue to work together by following the precautions put in place to make these establishments safe and compliant with the directives.”

