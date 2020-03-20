Stark County EMA seeking donations of protective equipment and supplies to help healthcare providers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) -- The Stark County Emergency Management Agency is asking for donations of masks and other personal protective equipment and supplies to help healthcare providers during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Stark County EMA is accepting the donations knowing that the need for personal protection equipment goes beyond just the county's six hospitals.

"One of our hospitals is requesting for a few thousand masks, the N95s, a couple of different models, but they are requesting over ten thousand of those. I have less than a thousand here right now and that's just one hospital in the county," said David Schmidt of the Stark County EMA.

Kay Conley with the Stark County Health Department said replenishing the equipment may not be easy to do.

"They will not issue us anymore from the strategic national stockpile until we are depleted, so we really have to utilize what we have here in a very strategic way," said Conley.

On Friday, several companies stepped up with contributions of masks, gloves and respirators. Canton City Schools donated gloves, peroxide, alcohol and thermometer covers.

"Right now, what we are asking for people to contribute is unopened boxes of gloves, Tyvex suits gowns, N95 masks, surgical masks, hand sanitizer, thermometers and wet wipes. If anybody does have sawdust type masks as well, those are great and a good backup resource for us," said Schmidt

"The need right now specifically is as much as we possibly can get, knowing that the county is eventually going to hit a spike in our cases and our hospital systems are going to get a little more bogged down with the backup of the equipment that is available from the suppliers," he added.

Anyone wishing to make a donation is asked to contact the Stark County Emergency Management Agency at 330-451-3900.