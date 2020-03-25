Starbucks giving free coffee to first responders during coronavirus pandemic

1  of  3
(WJW) — Starbucks is giving back during the coronavirus crisis.

On Wednesday, the company announced it’s giving free coffee to front-line responders to COVID-19 until May 3.

Any customer who identifies as a first responder or front-line worker supporting our healthcare system will receive a tall brewed coffee — hot or iced — at no charge. That includes police officers, firefighters, paramedics, doctors, nurses, hospital and medical staff and medical researchers.

According to a press release, the Starbucks Foundation will donate $500k to front-line responders in the United Sates, with $250k going to Operation Gratitude to support delivery of thousands of care packages to healthcare workers; and, $250k going to Direct Relief to support delivery of personal protective equipment and essential medical items.

On Tuesday, Starbucks said it will pay workers for 30 days — whether they go to work or not.

