Starbucks begins reopening process Monday: Changes coffee drinkers can expect to see

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Starbucks, which has had limited service since mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic, will begin serving customers in new ways on Monday.

In response to stay-at-home orders, the coffee giant has only been offering limited service through select drive-thrus, grocery locations and stores located near hospitals and other first responder areas.

Now, starting May 4, Starbucks stores across the US and Canada will start to serve customers in a variety of new ways, all in accordance with guidance from the CDC and local public health authorities.

According to the company, the customer experience will look a little different depending on your store’s location.

Here’s what this means for customers:

Personal protective equipment: Customers may see employees wearing facial coverings and gloves, maintaining elevated cleaning and sanitation procedures throughout the day. Employees may also conduct temperatures checks before their shift.

