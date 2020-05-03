Starbucks begins reopening process Monday: Changes coffee drinkers can expect to see

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Starbucks, which has had limited service since mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic, will begin serving customers in new ways on Monday.
In response to stay-at-home orders, the coffee giant has only been offering limited service through select drive-thrus, grocery locations and stores located near hospitals and other first responder areas.
Now, starting May 4, Starbucks stores across the US and Canada will start to serve customers in a variety of new ways, all in accordance with guidance from the CDC and local public health authorities.
According to the company, the customer experience will look a little different depending on your store’s location.
Here’s what this means for customers:
- Personal protective equipment: Customers may see employees wearing facial coverings and gloves, maintaining elevated cleaning and sanitation procedures throughout the day. Employees may also conduct temperatures checks before their shift.
- Use the Starbucks App to order ahead and pay: Customers are encouraged to use the Starbucks App, which allows them to locate a store to order ahead and pay. In most cases, customers who use the App can pick up their order from a barista at the door without entering the café or at the drive-thru. In cases where social distancing can be accommodated, pick-up may be available at a counter in a store. For those new to using the Starbucks App, here are step-by-step instructions for digital ordering.
- Drive-thru: A majority of stores will continue drive-thru only service. While some locations may continue to operate only as a drive-thru, other stores will expand their current service to include order ahead or grab-and-go.
- Grab-and-go: At select locations where social distancing can be accommodated, customers can place an order in the café and take it to-go or use the order ahead and pay feature in the Starbucks App and pick it up at the counter. There will be a limited number of customers inside at one time, floor markers and signage will promote social distancing, and seating areas will not be open.
- Starbucks Delivers: In many US communities, customers can also use Starbucks Delivers to have their favorite Starbucks food and beverages brought to their door through Uber Eats. For delivery, customers can add a note for their delivery person to leave their order at the door. Starbucks has continued to roll out delivery to several new markets, to check store availability visit delivery.starbucks.com/.