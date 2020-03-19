Staff member with Parma City School District tests positive for COVID-19

PARMA, Ohio (WJW) — The Parma City School District announced on Wednesday that a staff member at John Muir Elementary School has a confirmed case of COVID-19.

According to the district’s Facebook post, the individual is “resting and recuperating” while in self-quarantine at home.

“We know you may have questions and concerns about the staff member, but due to privacy laws, we are not able to share specific information. This unfortunately may not be our only case, as community spread is a growing issue in our area due to the nature of COVID-19,” officials wrote in the post.

They said it’s their understanding that the Cuyahoga County Board of Health is aware of the case and will be reaching out for any case-specific guidance.

“We have contacted a specialized cleaning service to supplement the efforts of our regular staff members and will deploy them to John Muir at their soonest availability,” officials said.

Anyone who may be showing symptoms, which can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing, should call their healthcare provider for medical advice.

If you have questions about COVID-19, you can visit coronavirus.ohio.gov or call the Ohio Department of Health hotline at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH.





