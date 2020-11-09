Staff member, two students test positive for coronavirus at Wickliffe High School

WICKLIFFE, Ohio (WJW) – The Wickliffe City School District superintendent is alerting parents to COVID-19 cases at the high school.

The superintendent sent out three notices on Saturday alerting parents that a staff member and two students had tested positive for coronavirus.

The staff member was last at school November 4.

One of the affected students was last in class November 4, the other November 3.

The district reports it has alerted the Lake County General Health District as well.

The Ohio Department of Health reports 79 total cases affecting educators and students at Lake County schools.