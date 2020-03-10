Staff member at Jewish Education Center of Cleveland tests positive for coronavirus

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW)– One of the three people with coronavirus in Cuyahoga County is a staff member at the Jewish Education Center of Cleveland, the Jewish Federation of Cleveland said on Monday.

That person is quarantined. As a precaution, the Jewish Education Center offices will be closed for two weeks.

“In the meantime, we will continue to work closely with our local beneficiary agencies – and in concert with the Cuyahoga County Board of Health – to address concerns and care for our community members,” the Jewish Federation of Cleveland said.

On Monday, the Cuyahoga County Board of Health announced there are three confirmed cases in the county. The people are two men and one woman, ages 54 to 56. Two were on a trip to Egypt, while one was at a conference in Washington D.C.