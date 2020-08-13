Staff at Tuscarawas health department quarantined after coronavirus exposure

TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – Several staff members at the Tuscarawas County Health Department are in quarantine after exposure to coronavirus.

The health department says there was a COVID-19 exposure involving the staff but does not say if anyone has received a positive test.

The health department says most medical clinic appointments will be canceled through August 24.

The affected staff are in quarantine and not in the office.

The remaining staff members will continue to provide coronavirus testing and immunizations.

