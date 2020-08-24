St. Rocco Italian Festival lives on this Labor Day weekend as drive-thru food fair

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The annual St. Rocco Church Italian Festival is continuing on this Labor Day weekend in Cleveland, albeit in a different capacity than its previous 105 iterations.

In spite of the coronavirus pandemic, the Catholic church on Fulton Road plans to hold a slimmed-down, drive-thru version of its famed festival. This time celebrating classic Italian food.

Earlier this year, church leaders decided to cancel the 106th annual festival, but came up with this drive-thru option as an alternative.

So while there won’t be any greasy pole climbing action this time around (which you can watch in all of its glory in the video above), you can still score items like lasagna and cannoli between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m., Sept. 4 – 7.

Find the full food menu below:

Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below: