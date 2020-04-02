St. Augustine looking for drivers to help deliver meals to homebound residents this Easter

CLEVELAND (WJW) — St. Augustine Church in Tremont provides a lifeline to those in need through its Hunger Center on West 14th Street.

But during the coronavirus outbreak, the dedicated volunteers at St. Augustine have been forced to change how they serve the less fortunate.

“The way it’s affected us is we can’t feed the people together and our community is kind of broken up because of that, but we’re still feeding as we can. They come in and pick up their lunch and then they go home. Usually I say ‘hi’ to them or something to make them feel better,” said Sister Corita Ambro.

St. Augustine serves thousands of meals on Easter Sunday and because of the new restrictions, they plan on delivering meals directly to the homebound this Easter, April 12th.

That’s why they are asking Clevelanders to volunteer as drivers.

“Right now, we only have about ten drivers, volunteers, we need more, many more, the more we get, the easier it’ll be for us, we’ll be very careful, keeping that social distancing,” said Father Joe McNulty.

“I worry about everybody being fed during this time, so yes, we need people who can help us to drive. We’re going to do things totally differently this year but we still need help delivering,” Sister Corita said.

In addition to the delivery service on Easter Sunday, St. Augustine is providing food at a network of distribution centers in the city of Cleveland and in Lorain and Youngstown.

For those who are moved to volunteer as drivers, there is a greater reward, according to Sister Corita.

“The peace that they’ll feel in their heart is wonderful, you know everybody tells me, every volunteer that comes in tells me, ‘I get more than what I give’, and I believe that because that happens to me. You get so much from giving and from these people and their smiles, and when they say ‘thank you,’” she said.

If you would like to volunteer as a delivery driver on Easter Sunday or need more information about the meals being served by St. Augustine call 216-781-5530.