Strongsville High School football games, practices suspended for confirmed coronavirus case

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WJW)– Strongsville High School suspended football practices through Thursday because of a confirmed case of coronavirus, the school district said on Monday.

The varsity football game on Friday and the JV game on Saturday, both against Benedictine High School, were also canceled.

Strongsville City Schools said the cancellations were based on recommendations from the Cuyahoga County Board of Health.

“Parents have been reminded to continue to notify coaches and our head athletic trainer, should they or any family member exhibit symptoms of COVID-19,” the district said.

There have been 15,032 total cases of COVID-19 in Cuyahoga County since the outbreak began, according to the Ohio Department of Health. As of Monday, 552 people in the county have died from the virus.

