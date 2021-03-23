Spring break is no break from COVID-19, Cleveland Clinic doctor warns

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Spring break is not a break from COVID-19. That is the message from a local hospital.

Doctors at the Cleveland Clinic are asking people in Northeast Ohio to hold off on taking a spring break getaway this year.

“Really avoiding those high-risk settings of people shoulder to shoulder in a warm spring break setting,” said Dr. Joseph Khabbaza.

Khabazza is a critical care specialist and said he is concerned about the wild spring break scenes coming from Miami, Florida.

“It’s really the congregating of large groups of people for longer periods of time. That is when the transmission gets higher. Even though younger people are technically lower risk, there are some signals that suggest these newer variants affect younger people more than older ones,” Khabazza said.

Khabbaza said he’s more concerned about the new, more infectious variants circulating in the U.S. and potentially making their way to Northeast Ohio.

“Each time it infects one person to another, it replicates. That allows the opportunity for mutations. And then it spreads from person to person. That’s how mutations and variants occur,” Khabazza said.

In terms of spring break travel, TSA is reporting a record number of fliers at airports since the pandemic began.And even though COVID-19 case numbers are trending down, doctors say now is not the time to let your guard down.

What side effects to expect from the COVID-19 vaccine and why they happen. https://t.co/SxNZabX1UA pic.twitter.com/duTbMQkYRJ — Cleveland Clinic (@ClevelandClinic) March 22, 2021

Even if you’re vaccinated, the CDC said travel is not recommended at this time.

“If you have that itch to get away, make sure you keep your distance, wear masks, washing hands and make sure you are aware of your environment. Just follow those usual precautions,” Khabazza said.