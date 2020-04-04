Spirit Airlines temporarily suspending Cleveland service due to coronavirus pandemic

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Spirit Airlines is suspending all Cleveland service effective April 8 through May 8, according to Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

The airport said Spirit has decided they will only operate point to point flying from their crew bases during that time to reduce the impact of COVID-19.

Spirit plans to re-launch in Cleveland on May 6 with daily non-stop flights to Fort Lauderdale, Las Vegas and Myrtle Beach.

Additional non-stop routes from Cleveland are expected to start again in June.

Spirit Airlines issued the following statement to FOX 8:

“We are revising our April and May schedules in response to the changing demand environment related to the COVID-19 coronavirus. For April 2020, our capacity will be down an average of about 75 percent from what was originally planned for the month. For May 2020, planned capacity will also be down about 75 percent from the original plan for the month. We are still determining how that will play out on an airport-by-airport basis. The situation surrounding the COVID-19 coronavirus remains fluid, meaning actual capacity reductions may shift based on the demand environment continuing to evolve. We hope to return to normal capacity at our stations as soon as possible.”

