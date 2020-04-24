Breaking News
Coronavirus headlines: Friday, April 24
Spirit Airlines resuming Cleveland to Orlando flights with stop in Columbus

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Spirit Airlines is restarting service between Cleveland and Orlando, Florida.

On April 8, the airline suspended all flights in and out of Cleveland Hopkins International Airport until May 8.

However, beginning May 3 the company will restart its service from Cleveland to Orlando with an added stop in Columbus, Ohio.

Spirit says the stop in Columbus is a way for them to meet the requirements for federal bailout money. The CARES Act, which Congress passed last month, requires that air carriers maintain service to all existing airports, even though demand for flights has drastically declined. 

The new CLE – CMH – MCO schedule allows Spirit to fly one route to two airports where it already has suspended service.

The route will run May 3 through May 19, on Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. The flight departs Cleveland at 1:30 p.m., arrives in Columbus at 2:16 p.m., leaves Columbus at 3:15 p.m. and lands in Orlando at 5:29 p.m.

The flight back to Cleveland from Orlando is nonstop. 

The airline says they intend to drop the Columbus stop on May 21.

