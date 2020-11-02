Special report: Putting popular mask styles to the test

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — From the CDC to medical professionals around the world, facial coverings are considered the No. 1 way to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

However, new tests show that not all masks may work the same.

“There’s a lot we’re concerned about and I think it’s important for people to understand how to protect themselves,” said Dr. Hazel Barton.

Barton is a medical microbiologist and Professor/Director of the Integrated Bioscience Program at the University of Akron whose lab was recognized by Popular Science Magazine as one of the “Top 10 most awesome research labs” in the country.

She’s worked on everything from HIV in the ’90s to currently studying subsurface cave microbes.

“So we’ve covered a lot of the big emerging viruses,” said Barton.

She agreed to help FOX 8 test a variety of the most popular styles of facial coverings that are currently on the market to see which would be best for stopping the virus from spreading.

“It appears that most of the coronavirus is spread by particles from people coughing and super spreaders, we think loud talking. Some people just tend to excrete the virus and you can produce 100,000 virus particles an hour,” said Barton.

She says a good mask should fit properly and stop those droplets.

We tested a two-layer T-shirt design, bandana, single layer cotton mask, microfiber neck gaiter, surgical mask, neoprene and cotton mask, a valved N-95 and a regular N-95 (as all seen photographed below).

WJW photo

WJW photo

WJW photo

WJW photo

WJW photo

WJW photo

WJW photo

WJW photo

She opted to use smoke from a regular cigarette for the demonstration/test.

“Cigarette smoke is 1/5th that of a human hair and the mucus droplets, the ones that make us sick are much bigger so more would get trapped in the material of the mask, but the smoke particles you can see, and we’ll catch them on film and you can see the impact of the mask,” said Dr. Barton.

The results were stunning.

Both the two and one layer cotton masks allowed only a wisp of smoke to escape forward out from her mouth.

With the neoprene and surgical masks, some smoke shot up toward her eyes, but did not come out from the front and was most likely due to the mask’s fit.

Despite that they all were considered effective.

“The droplets are going to be a few dozen instead of probably 2 or 3-million and would’ve been caught in the fabric,” said Dr. Barton.

The next grouping did not fare as well.

A plume of smoke shot straight out of the bandana, neck gaiter and valved N-95 traveling at least half a foot or more.

“The smoke looked terrible,” said Dr. Barton, “I don’t think I’d wear it again without having it at least doubled up.”

Finally the regular N-95 showed exactly why it is the “go to” for all medical professionals and first responders.

It was the only mask that stopped the smoke entirely.

None escaped from any direction, and in fact you couldn’t even tell that she had blown smoke into the mask.

“It’s remarkable,” said Dr Barton.

Duke University Researchers recently published remarkably similar results from their experiments tracking actual droplet particles released from a person’s mouth.

The CDC recommends wearing masks with two more layers and does not recommend face shields or neck gaiters at this time.

According to their website, evaluation of both face shields and neck gaiters is ongoing at this time.

They also do not recommend the average person wear N-95 masks, because they are needed and intended for healthcare workers.

Dr. Barton hopes our test is helpful, but wants people to know that any facial covering is still better than none; especially when coupled with social distancing.

“Any kind of mask is going to provide some protection,” said Dr. Barton, “If you think about 6-foot distancing, the air is diffused and so it stays in my bubble whereas if I didn’t have a mask it would be shooting right at you.”

Equally important is properly caring for the masks.

She recommends everyone have at least three: one to wear, one in the wash and one drying.

And she says be very careful how you handle your mask throughout the day.

If it, or you are unknowingly exposed to the virus the mask could be contaminated and should be treated as such.

“You see people grab it and put it down and not wash their hands,” said Dr. Barton, “It’s gonna be kind of gross, but imagine how you’d handle it if you knew there was poop on it, that level of ewww is not an exaggeration on how you should handle it.”

Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below: