Special bond: Mother and son on the frontlines caring for patients at the Cleveland Clinic

CLEVELAND (WJW) — In 2019, a landmark birth was performed at the Cleveland Clinic. It was the first time in North America, the second time in the world, a baby was delivered from a deceased donor uterus transplant.

Nurses Monica Rogerson and her son Nicholas were there throughout the entire pregnancy.

“It was something in my nursing career I’ll never forget,” said Nick. “I feel like being able to share that with him, it’s an amazing experience, it brings tears to my eyes now,” said Monica.



Monica is part of the gynecological/genitourinary team and Nick is also on the liver/multi-visceral team. "It's fun exciting and I think we both have a love for it," said Monica. Mom and son have worked together at the Clinic's main campus for three years and have done roughly 20 surgeries together.

After her four boys were old enough, Monica went back to school and got her nursing degree in 2006. “I would come home and tell lots of stories about things that would happen.”

Those stories, Nick says, inspired him. “Actually I got to shadow one of the cases with her when I was in nursing school which not a lot of people get to do, and from that day on I knew the operating room was where I was going to go.”

He got his degree in 2015 and mom was part of his orientation when he came to the clinic. “All of a sudden you have somebody in your profession calling you mom. Mom, how do you do this? Mom, I’m like Nick…,” said Monica.

It’s a bond they cherish. “Nick knows what we go through on a daily basis,” says Monica of being able to talk about their days.

“In the face of COVID right now, you have to be able to pick up and go,” Monica said of the constant changes happening in the operating room and throughout the hospital.

“Michigan and Indiana stopped taking liver patients just because their hospitals have been so sick. Thankfully in Ohio, we’ve flattened the curve a lot so we were able to keep our program open,” said Nick.

Monica and Nick say patients are tested for COVID-19 before coming into the operating room and if they do test positive, there are procedures in place.

“Being a nurse, walking into it every day, it’s a little scary. That being said, there’s nothing else I’d rather do.”

And no one else, they’d rather do it with. “It’s pretty amazing being able to work with my mom,” said Nick.

When asked if there was a name for the nursing duo, Monica said: “Monica and mini-Monica.”

Nick eventually wants to become a nurse practitioner and Monica says she plans to stay at the clinic’s main campus — where she knows she’s meant to be.