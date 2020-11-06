SouthPark offering contactless visits, Zoom calls with Santa

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WJW)– SouthPark Mall in Strongsville is offering a different way for families to meet with the jolly old elf this holiday season amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Contactless visits with Santa Claus will start Nov. 21 and continue through Christmas Eve. Children will not be able to sit on his lap or hug him, but they can still tell him what they want for Christmas from a distance.

Photos will still be available for purchase. Santa and guests ages 2 and up are required to wear masks. Advanced appointments are strongly encouraged.

For families who are not comfortable visiting Santa in person, SouthPark Mall is offering virtual experiences. Personalized Zoom call can be scheduled online.

