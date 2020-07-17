South Euclid closing playgrounds, dog park and ballfields again as Ohio coronavirus cases hit record highs

Late summer and the swings are all abandoned for the indoor comforts and cool air (Getty Images)

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) — The city of South Euclid is closing its park amenities again as coronavirus cases in Ohio hit record highs.

City officials announced Friday that city playgrounds, the dog park and ballfields will be closed effective Monday, July 20.

The facilities previously reopened in June after the state saw a significant drop in COVID-19 infections and hospitalization rates. The city’s swimming pool and splash park remained closed for the summer.

South Euclid officials say the closings are to protect the community and prevent further spread of the “unpredictable and highly contagious” coronavirus. They say the spread of COVID-19 has risen and continues to be a community health risk in South Euclid, as well as Cuyhoga County and Ohio as a whole. nature of the disease which has increased dramatically since some facilities reopened in June.

City leaders say they must continue to prioritize the health, safety and welfare of residents and employees as South Euclid currently remains a hotspot for COVID-19 infections.

“These are not decisions we made lightly given the popularity of South Euclid’s recreation and youth programming, as well as our many popular summer programs and events,” Mayor Georgine Welo said in a press release. “But due to the continuation of social-distancing protocols and the need to ensure the health and safety of our residents and employees, the closing of these facilities at this time is in the best interest of the health, safety and welfare of our community.”

According to the Cuyahoga County Board of Health, since mid-June both coronavirus infection and hospital rates have risen dramatically.

Newly reported COVID-19 cases have grown from 237 cases on June 19 to 747 cases on July 10. In addition, hospitalizations due to coronavirus have risen from 82 cases on June 26 to 177 cases on July 10.

GET THE LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX8.COM: