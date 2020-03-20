Some residents in smaller communities upset about lack of available tests for COVID-19

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CANTON (WJW) -- Access to coronavirus testing continues to be a problem nationwide, but some in self-quarantine say it's especially challenging for those who receive care in smaller communities outside of Cleveland.

"My husband took me to the emergency room where we were told they don't have tests, that was Friday night at Aultman Medical Center," said Tracy Crone.

The Stark County mother said staff at Aultman in Canton instructed her to follow up with a local clinic. She was then told she could not come in because her symptoms were similar to the coronavirus.

"I said okay well can you do some kind of referral so I can go get tested and she said until you're an actual patient here we can't write you a referral," said Crone.

It's a dizzying problem facing many patients. Crone said her family has been running high fevers off and on between 100 to 102 degrees.

Aultman Hospital issued the following statement from the Canton City Public Health Commissioner:

"There are many questions about testing. It is important to understand that not everyone needs to be tested. The responsibility of our hospitals is to prioritize their resources to meet the needs of those who are the sickest. Our hospitals have limited testing supplies and are following the guidelines and protocols of the Ohio Department of Health laid out for testing patients for COVID-19."

"If they want accurate numbers on if their programs are working, they need to test more people that present symptoms," said Crone. "They can't just stick you in an isolation room, poke you seven or eight times, do a chest x-ray and say well you should be tested but we're out."

Now Crone is waiting for answers and hopefully she said tested for coronavirus.

"Aultman, at the end when they were discharging me, a nurse poked her head into the room and told me that I just need to presume that they're [results would be] positive and quarantine," she said.