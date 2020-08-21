Some Parma parents pushing for district to let students return to class, play fall sports

PARMA, Ohio (WJW) — A handful of parents gathered outside the Parma City Schools Administration Building ahead of the school board meeting Thursday night.

“We want parents to have the option to send their kids back to school,” said Mark Ruda, parent.

Parents called on the district to reopen in-person instruction and restart a fall sports season in light of the Governor DeWine’s announcement that Cuyahoga County is no longer in the red level for coronavirus risk.

“A lot of these kids, that’s where they found their niche. Their people. Taking this away from them really affects their mental health,” said Kelly Frey, parent.

Two weeks ago, Parma announced they would start the school year with remote learning. However, Thursday the school board asked the district to explore how changing to orange might impact the current plan.

Superintendent Charlie Smialek addressed the possible change in an online Q & A with parents.

“Part of us says we want to get our kids back into school and in seats. And part of us says, are we really going to do a yo-yo effect? We go from orange to red and then back to orange again,” said Smialek.

Smialek says those discussions will take place Monday morning and a decision on fall sports could come even sooner.

