Some Ohio counties now reporting COVID-19 recovery data

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Every day since March Ohio residents have been told how many new COVID-19 cases have been reported in the state. They also are notified of how many people have died, information regarding the number of people recovering from COVID-19 hasn’t been as easy to get.

Earlier this month, state officials said they are working on plan to report the number of recovered cases daily.

The Fox 8 I-Team took a look at the 88 websites for each county board of health and found about 22 are now listing the number of patients that recovered from COVID-19.

On Tuesday, the Lorain County Board of Health posted 85 people had recovered and that number increased to 94 Wednesday. Other counties such as Tuscarawas and Franklin county are also giving daily recovery updates.

Dr. Amy Acton, Director of the Ohio Department of Health, says she knows it is important to get that information released as soon as possible.

“I know folks really want to see those recovery numbers, as do we because obviously our whole goal is to move all us to that place of recovery,” Acton said.

Many people the I-TEAM has talked to that tested positive say when they found out they had COVID-19, they wanted to know right away how many others have survived.

“It’s important for people to know that you can and will recover,” said Nic Brown. “God is bigger than the virus.”