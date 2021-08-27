List of Ohio colleges requiring students, staff to get COVID vaccine

(WJW) — Some colleges and universities around the Buckeye State are requiring that students and staff are vaccinated, ever since Monday’s FDA approval of the Pfizer COVID shot and the summer spike of the Delta variant.

See the list, below, which will be updated as we learn more.

CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY

Case Western Reserve University was one of the first to announce they were requiring students and staff to be vaccinated. The July 15 announcement came with steps to take by July 23. Anyone not adhering to the mandate, can’t be on campus.

submitted proof of full or partial vaccination to our secure health record system

notified the university that you have not been able to access an eligible vaccine (or are partially vaccinated) and wish to receive one from the university

formally requested a medical or religious exception from the appropriate university office.

JOHN CARROLL UNIVERSITY

All John Carroll University students, faculty, and staff will be required to present proof of full vaccination by Monday, November 15.

Here are three ways you can share your vaccination card if you haven’t already:

Email a photo or digital copy of your proof of vaccination to the Student Health and Wellness Center

Bring your card to the Student Health and Wellness Center (located in the lower level of Murphy Hall) where a staff member will make a copy.

Upload a digital copy through the student medical health portal here and email the Health Center to let the staff know that the card was uploaded.

Medical and faith-based exemptions can be requested and will be processed on a case-by-case basis. More information about the exemption process will be made available by Wednesday, September 15.

KENT STATE UNIVERSITY

Kent State University says it plans to require vaccinations for students, staff and faculty in three phases throughout the fall semester, with exemptions considered for medical and religious/personal reasons:

PHASE 1 — Beginning Sept. 1; Testing efforts expanded to include sample testing of unvaccinated students living off campus and unvaccinated employees. Unvaccinated students in the residence halls will continue to be tested once a week.

PHASE 2 — Beginning Nov. 1; All unvaccinated students in residence halls will be tested twice a week; all other unvaccinated students and unvaccinated employees will be tested once a week.

PHASE 3 — Effective Dec. 20; all students, faculty and staff are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY

Ohio State University announced they are requiring every student, faculty and staff member to be vaccinated against COVID-19, getting the first shot by October 15 and the second by November 15.

THE UNIVERSITY OF AKRON

The University of Akron now requires that all students, faculty, staff, and contract professionals be fully vaccinated by December 13.

Anyone with questions can call 855-308-9227 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays starting Monday, August 30.