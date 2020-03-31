Some Northeast Ohio hotels joining response to coronavirus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW)-- Some Northeast Ohio hotels are joining the response to the coronavirus pandemic as they experience record low occupancy rates.

The Fairlawn Residence Inn by Marriott is among the Radius Hospitality Group properties offering deeply discounted rates to healthcare workers who are staying away from home to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

About 500 hotels in Ohio have expressed interest in taking part in the coronavirus response, according to Ohio Hotel and Lodging Association Executive Director Joe Savarise. The organization has established a portal to organize the response.

“Hotels can serve in a number of ways as we’re dealing with COVID response, including temporary use as healthcare-related facilities,” Savarise said.

He said Ohio hotel occupancy rates have sunk to historic lows beneath those following the September 11, 2001 attacks with many properties experiencing rates in the single digits.

Savarise said hotels are available to help expand hospital capacity, house healthcare workers and serve as isolation facilities.

“We need to make sure we’re providing hotels options for viability, because it’s important to keep this infrastructure open,” he said.

University Hospitals said it has been in contact with Case Western Reserve University about using vacant dormitory space to expand hospital capacity and is considering using hotels to lodge staff near hospitals.

“For our frontline caregivers, we have explored possibilities for them to stay close to our hospitals if they desire, and have multiple options for hoteling space near each of our hospitals,” University Hospitals spokesperson George Stamatis said in a statement.

A spokesperson for the Cleveland Clinic said the hospital doesn’t currently have plans to utilize hotel space but is looking at locations on its campus that may expand capacity.



Some Cleveland-area hotels are also now being used to house homeless people, getting the vulnerable population off the streets and out of crowded shelters.

“We’ve had some great partnerships from many hotels in our community that have reached out to us that we’ve been able to utilize, and we’re super grateful for that,” said Northeast Ohio Coalition for the Homeless Executive Director Christopher Knestrick.

Knestrick said NEOCH is using donations from the Greater Cleveland COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund to provide hotel rooms for 50 high-risk unsheltered people. Large shelters have placed additional people in hotels.

Knestrick said hotels are being used because guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests sleeping outdoors puts people at risk for the virus because it doesn’t provide protection from the environment, quick access to hygiene and sanitation or connection to healthcare.

“We recognize it’s almost impossible to practice social distancing in congregate, in shelters, but it’s really important we try our best to be able to provide the ability to do that,” Knestrick said.

